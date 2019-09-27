U.S. imposes travel ban on Cuba's Raul Castro

U.S. State Department on Thursday imposed a travel ban against Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and his children.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that Castro and his four children would be ineligible for entry into the United States due to Castro's "violations of human rights" as well as Cuba's role in Venezuela issue.

The Trump administration has toughened its policy toward Cuba by sanctions and isolation. U.S. State Department earlier this month required the imminent departure of the two diplomats who are members of Cuba's Permanent Mission to the UN, accusing them of having "attempts to conduct influence operations against the United States."

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez criticized the U.S. allegation against the Cuban diplomats as a "vulgar slander" and the newly announced restrictions as aiming to provoke an escalation of bilateral diplomatic tensions.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said earlier this month that Washington is lashing out at Cuba as it has failed in its pressure campaign against Venezuela.