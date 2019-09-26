Fujian province twins admitted to Harvard and Duke

Twins brothers born in a small village in Fujian province have this year been admitted to top US universities Harvard and Duke.

Zhuo Peichao and Zhuo Peiyi were born in Beishan village in Fujian's Changle district.

They studied in the district's Dongjiang primary school before their family emigrated to US when they went to middle school.

When the two brothers first came to the US, they learned from the simplest things.

At first they found school hard to understand and ranked among the bottom academically.

From not being able to understand English, they become gifted writers in just four years.

Zhuo Peichao served as president of his students' union and graduated top student at the school.

His twin brother ranked third when he graduated.