Colorful leaves brighten autumn in Jilin

The beautiful red autumn leaves in Baishan city, Northeast China's Jilin province in late autumn. (Photo by Li Li for chinadaily.com.cn)

With the moderate autumn temperature, Baishan city in Northeast China's Jilin province welcomes its most beautiful season.

The city, located in the southeastern part of Jilin, has an 83 percent forest coverage, filling the area with a variety of trees such as maple, birch, larch and gingko.

Every year, the leaves gradually turn from a cardinal red to a gorgeous gold in the autumn. From red maple leaves to bright yellow silver birch leaves, tourists can enjoy a colorful autumn in forests around the city.