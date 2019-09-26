Over 95 percent of Shanghai white-collar workers report health issues

A trainer teaches at a gym in Beijing in October. (Photo provided to China Daily)

Up to 98.75 percent of white-collar workers in Shanghai were found to have health problems during checkups in 2018, according to a report released Sept 24.

The report, released by Shanghai Foreign Service (Group) Co, was based on the health records of 325,113 office workers in the city and 1,032 interviews.

It suggested that the number of office workers with health problems has continued to rise in the past five years, from 94.6 percent in 2014 to 98.75 percent in 2018.

The report was pessimistic about the workers' health in general, but said that health checkups are now more comprehensive and sophisticated than ever thanks to new technology.

The report found that weight problems, fatty livers and increased blood viscosity are the top three health issues of male workers while breast lobules, external hemorrhoids and excessive weight were the top problems among female workers.

Meanwhile, chronic pharyngitis is the fastest growing health problem in male workers, incidences of which increased nearly five times from 2.16 percent in 2014 to 12.8 percent in 2018.

For female workers, chronic cervicitis increased almost 16 times from 1.2 percent in 2014 to 20.4 percent in 2018.

According to the survey, nearly 70 percent of white-collar workers have unhealthy living habits, with staying up late the most common bad habit among 45.5 percent of the respondents.

Consumption of sugary drinks and junk food, smoking and alcoholic drinking are among the major causes affect the health of those surveyed.

More than 90 percent of interviewees said they were under pressure at work and that money and family are also causes of stress.

According to experts from Shanghai Foreign Service Health Management Center, while most workers recognize the importance of physical health, ,most had an unhealthy diet and didn't do regular exercise.