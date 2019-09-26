LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

'Mao Zedong 1949' leads Chinese mainland box office

1
2019-09-26 15:39:45Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Domestic historical film "Mao Zedong 1949" dominated the Chinese mainland box office on Wednesday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Thursday.

It earned about 9.67 million yuan (1.36 million U.S. dollars) on its sixth day of screening, accounting for nearly a quarter of the daily total.

The film retraces the history of 1949 from the Communist Party of China Central Committee moving to Fragrant Hills in northwest Beijing in spring 1949 to the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1.

Domestic drama "Little Q" ranked the second, with its daily box office revenue of around 5.43 million yuan on Wednesday.

Comedy "The Last Wish" took the third place by raking in about 5.3 million yuan on its 14th day of screening.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.