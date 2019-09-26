'Mao Zedong 1949' leads Chinese mainland box office

Domestic historical film "Mao Zedong 1949" dominated the Chinese mainland box office on Wednesday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Thursday.

It earned about 9.67 million yuan (1.36 million U.S. dollars) on its sixth day of screening, accounting for nearly a quarter of the daily total.

The film retraces the history of 1949 from the Communist Party of China Central Committee moving to Fragrant Hills in northwest Beijing in spring 1949 to the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1.

Domestic drama "Little Q" ranked the second, with its daily box office revenue of around 5.43 million yuan on Wednesday.

Comedy "The Last Wish" took the third place by raking in about 5.3 million yuan on its 14th day of screening.