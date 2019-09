China unveils 25-man squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has announced a 25-man squad to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers here on Thursday.

In the roster, Chinese Super League frontrunners Guangzhou Evergrande have eight players called up to national team ,including 38-year-old captain Zheng Zhi and Brazilian-born naturalized player Ai Kesen. Star forward Wu Lei, who plays for La Liga's Espanyol, also listed in the national squad.

Chinese team head coach Marcello Lippi and his players will assemble on October 5 in Guangzhou to prepare for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. China will face Guam in Guangzhou on October 10, and then play an away game against the philippines on October 15.

Following is the 25-man roster:

Goalkeepers: Yan Junling (Shanghai SIPG), Wang Dalei (Shandong Luneng), Zeng Cheng (Guangzhou Evergrande);

Defenders: Zhang Linpeng (Guangzhou Evergrande), Gao Zhunyi (Guangzhou Evergrande), Zheng Zheng (Shandong Luneng), Wang Gang (Beijing Guoan), Li Lei (Beijing Guoan),Zhu Chenjie (Shanghai Shenhua), Li Shuai(Dalian Yifang);

Midfielders: Zheng Zhi (Guangzhou Evergrande), Xu Xin (Guangzhou Evergrande), Hao Junmin (Shandong Luneng), Chi Zhongguo (Beijing Guoan), Zhang Xizhe (Beijing Guoan), Li Ke (Beijing Guoan), Wu Xi (Jiangsu Suning), Ji Xiang (Jiangsu Suning), Xie Pengfei (Jiangsu Suning), Yao Junsheng (Tianjin Tianhai)

Forwards: Ai kesen (Guangzhou Evergrande), Wei Shihao (Guangzhou Evergrande), Yang Liyu (Guangzhou Evergrande), Yang Xu (Tianjin Tianhai), Wu Lei (Espanyol).