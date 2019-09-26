China, ROK top diplomats agree to boost ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha have agreed to boost ties based on closer coordination in various areas, during their talks Wednesday on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

China stands ready to work with the ROK in advancing the bilateral ties to a higher level, Wang said, adding that the two sides may strengthen alignment of their development strategies, jointly develop third-party markets and speed up the second phase of the Sino-ROK Free Trade Agreement talks.

Congratulating on the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Kang, for her part, said that the ROK would like to expand pragmatic cooperation with China in various areas and push forward the alignment of China's Belt and Road Initiative with the ROK's development strategy.