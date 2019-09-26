LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, ROK top diplomats agree to boost ties

1
2019-09-26 08:38:58Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha have agreed to boost ties based on closer coordination in various areas, during their talks Wednesday on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

China stands ready to work with the ROK in advancing the bilateral ties to a higher level, Wang said, adding that the two sides may strengthen alignment of their development strategies, jointly develop third-party markets and speed up the second phase of the Sino-ROK Free Trade Agreement talks.

Congratulating on the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Kang, for her part, said that the ROK would like to expand pragmatic cooperation with China in various areas and push forward the alignment of China's Belt and Road Initiative with the ROK's development strategy.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.