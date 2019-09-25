160,000 volunteers to serve National Day celebrations

China has recruited more than 160,000 volunteers for the upcoming National Day celebrations, an official said Wednesday.

Among the volunteers, over 10,000 will provide direct service to the celebration gathering and grand gala on the National Day, Xiong Zhuo, executive director for volunteer work, said at a group interview.

The majority of those 10,000 volunteers are people born during the 1990s and 2000s, Xiong said, adding that among them are young influential role models.

A series of celebration activities will be held on Oct. 1 to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.