LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

160,000 volunteers to serve National Day celebrations

1
2019-09-25 20:47:53Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: 70th birthday of PRChina

China has recruited more than 160,000 volunteers for the upcoming National Day celebrations, an official said Wednesday.

Among the volunteers, over 10,000 will provide direct service to the celebration gathering and grand gala on the National Day, Xiong Zhuo, executive director for volunteer work, said at a group interview.

The majority of those 10,000 volunteers are people born during the 1990s and 2000s, Xiong said, adding that among them are young influential role models.

A series of celebration activities will be held on Oct. 1 to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.