Hong Kong records over 4.13 mln registered electors

A total of 4,132,977 electors are carried in the final register for the geographical constituencies for 2019 in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the Registration &Electoral Office (REO) of the SAR government announced on Wednesday.

The number reached a record high since Hong Kong's return to the motherland in 1997. These registered electors are eligible to vote in the District Council Ordinary Election on Nov. 24, a spokesman for the REO said.

Among them, 661,041 electors are on Hong Kong Island, 535,054 in Kowloon West, 660,385 in Kowloon East, 1,208,361 in New Territories West and 1,068,136 in New Territories East.

All Hong Kong permanent residents aged 18 or above who are ordinarily residing in Hong Kong are eligible to register as electors. Registered electors can vote in the Legislative Council (LegCo) and District Council elections.

The LegCo is the legislative body of the SAR and the District Council has a function to advise the SAR government on district affairs. Hong Kong is divided into 452 District Council Constituency Areas under 18 districts.

Each term of office for both LegCo and District Council are four years.

