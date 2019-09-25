China, AU pledge to build closer community of shared future

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Setp. 25, 2019. (Photo/Foreign Ministry of China)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat pledged on Tuesday to work together to build a closer community of shared future between China and Africa.

Under the leadership of the AU, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area was formally established in July, marking an important milestone in the process of African integration, Wang said when meeting with Mahamat on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, said Wang, adding that China and Africa, which fought side by side in history, are now entering a new era of common development.

"People in developing countries also have the right to live a happier life. In this process, China will stand firmly with its African brothers," he said.

China's development is the growth of peaceful forces and the strength of developing countries, which enables China to have resources and capabilities to help African countries accelerate their development, said the top Chinese diplomat.

He added China is ready to work with Africa to build a closer community of shared destiny through mutual understanding, trust and support.

Considering that uncertainties and destabilizing factors are rising in the international situation, with unilateralism and protectionism remaining prominent, both China and the AU are important forces for upholding the international system with the UN as its core and supporting multilateralism, said Wang.

Under the current circumstances, the two sides should work closely together and make a strong voice to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and the international equity and justice, he added.

For his part, Faki extended congratulations on the 70th anniversaryon of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The past 70 years have witnessed China's development and progress, and its great achievements are unique in the world, thanks to the outstanding leadership of the Chinese government and the hard work of the Chinese people, Faki said.

The AU looks forward to working closely with China to jointly uphold multilateralism and the role of the United Nations, said the chairperson.

He added that the relationship between the AU and China has reached a new level at the present, and the formal establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area will help Africa to better cooperate with China and other partners.

The African side is willing to actively participate in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, appreciates China's strong support to Africa in responding to the Ebola epidemic, and hopes to further deepen Africa-China relations so as to benefit people of both sides, Faki said.