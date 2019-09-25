Leading liaison official calls for youth support to end violence

Radical protesters throw petrol bombs at the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government offices, Spet 15, 2019. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

A leading official of the nation's top representative body in Hong Kong called on local youth groups to take concrete action to support the SAR government to stop violence and restore social order.

Chen Dong, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, was addressing an event held by the Y.Elites Association – a leading youth group in Hong Kong with over 1,100 members.

Violence in Hong Kong has not yet subsided, Chen said. Last weekend, black-clad, masked protesters removed the Chinese national flag from a flagpole, then threw and burned the flag as an insult, he said.

"The illegal act offended the State and national dignity, wantonly trampling on the bottom line of the 'one country, two systems' principle. The Chinese people, including the Hong Kong compatriots, will never consent to it," Chen said.

Meanwhile, Chen urged the association to continue its service to youth development in Hong Kong.

He called on the association to create more opportunities for youth in exchanges, internships, employment and entrepreneurship, as well as participation in political affairs. Such support could help the younger generation regain confidence, carry forward the love for the country and the city, and adhere to the principle of "one country, two systems", he said.