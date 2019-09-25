Foreign media given peek behind gala

Foreign reporters gather on Tuesday in front of the National Speed Skating Oval, which is under construction and will be used during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. (Chen Zebing/China Daily)

Foreign journalists who registered to report on celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China began a series of field interviews in Beijing on Tuesday.

They will visit areas including a mobile center to experience the 5G network, the Zhongguancun innovation demonstration park and Qianmen district to better understand Beijing's achievements in cutting-edge technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, high-end manufacturing and other areas.

The field interviews, co-organized by the press center for the celebration of the PRC's 70th anniversary and the Information Office of Beijing, will continue until Monday, one day before the gala celebrations get underway.

The media members were also given a close-up look at facilities to be used when Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics in three years.

Over 100 reporters from 68 countries representing 82 media outlets - including Agence France-Presse, Russia Today, TV Asahi and the The Straits Times - joined Tuesday's first interview tour at the National Speed Skating Oval, the National Aquatics Center and the National Stadium.

The National Speed Skating Oval - whose foundation was laid in June 2018 - is being built for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The National Aquatics Center has also undergone renovations to prepare for curling events in 2022.

Karim Badolo, a reporter from Burkina Faso, said the interviews enabled him to better understand how China is preparing for the 2022 Games, adding that the new skating facility looks "impressive and extraordinary".

"I think China is going to do marvels in terms of its preparations and arrangements for the next three years and the world will be shocked by how China is going to pull this task off," said Seddiq Hussainy from Afghanistan Times.

As a registered reporter for Tuesday's 70th anniversary celebrations, Hussainy also said he is really looking forward to witnessing the "amazing day".