Carrie Lam: Looking forward to first Dialogue Platform session

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will hold its first Dialogue Platform session on Thursday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters on Monday.

Lam said she was glad to see some 20,000 residents registered for the event and looked forward to hearing the public's opinions in a humble manner.

A total of 150 residents will be selected randomly to take part in the event.

Lam wished the conversation to be conducted in a peaceful, rational and calm manner to find a way out for Hong Kong.

The first dialogue will not have a specific topic as it will collect social opinions, said Lam. She remained cautiously optimistic about the outcome of the first round, saying consensus is unlikely to be reached in the two-hour meeting.

"It's only one step forward, and it's going to be a long journey to reconcile... That's my expectation," said Lam, promising that communication with the public will be multifaceted and continuous. It will be held not just with communities in Hong Kong, but also online and in private.

"It will be a vital part of my job in the future," she said.

Meanwhile, Lam appealed for the rule of law in addressing the current violence in Hong Kong, hoping that residents would respect the law and resist violent acts.

Lam said she felt sad for teenagers taking part in illegal and violent acts when noting that among the over 1,500 protesters arrested, many of them are under 18.

She called on parents, teachers and schools to enhance education and guide the youth to express their opinion in lawful ways.

The months-long protests in Hong Kong have plunged the city into its biggest crisis in decades.