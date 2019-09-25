LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Leading liaison official calls for youth support to end violence

1
2019-09-25 08:50:28chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Cheng Zizhuo ECNS App Download

A leading official of the nation's top representative body in Hong Kong called on local youth groups to take concrete action to support the SAR government to stop violence and restore social order.

Chen Dong, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, was addressing an event held by the Y.Elites Association – a leading youth group in Hong Kong with over 1,100 members.

Violence in Hong Kong has not yet subsided, Chen said. Last weekend, black-clad, masked protesters removed the Chinese national flag from a flagpole, then threw and burned the flag as an insult, he said.

"The illegal act offended the State and national dignity, wantonly trampling on the bottom line of the 'one country, two systems' principle. The Chinese people, including the Hong Kong compatriots, will never consent to it," Chen said.

Meanwhile, Chen urged the association to continue its service to youth development in Hong Kong.

He called on the association to create more opportunities for youth in exchanges, internships, employment and entrepreneurship, as well as participation in political affairs. Such support could help the younger generation regain confidence, carry forward the love for the country and the city, and adhere to the principle of "one country, two systems", he said.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.