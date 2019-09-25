UN chief warns of possible armed conflict in Gulf

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned world leaders of "the alarming possibility of armed conflict in the Gulf, the consequences of which the world cannot afford."

"The recent attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities was totally unacceptable. In a context where a minor miscalculation can lead to a major confrontation, we must do everything possible to push for reason and restraint," Guterres told world leaders gathered at UN Headquarters for the annual General Debate of the UN General Assembly.

Although Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the Sept. 14 attack, the United States alleged that Iran was behind it, and Iran denied Washington's accusation.

Earlier on Monday, leaders of France, Germany and Britain joined the United States in blaming Iran for the attack. "It is clear to us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other plausible explanation," said a joint statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Guterres on Tuesday called for de-escalation.

"I hope for a future in which all the countries of the region can live in a state of mutual respect and cooperation, without interference in each other's affairs. And I hope equally that it will still be possible to preserve the progress on nuclear non-proliferation represented by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," said Guterres, referring to the July 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The nuclear accord was inked by Iran with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States. However, the U.S. withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 and the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran triggered Tehran's reversal of its commitments.

Guterres also voiced concern over other hot-spot situations. "Across the global landscape, we see conflicts persisting, terrorism spreading and the risk of a new arms race growing. Outside interferences, often in violation of Security Council resolutions, make peace processes more difficult."

"And so many situations remain unresolved, from Yemen to Libya to Afghanistan and beyond. A succession of unilateral actions threatens to torpedo a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. In Venezuela, 4 million people have fled the country -- one of the largest displacements in the world. Tensions are elevated in South Asia, where differences need to be addressed through dialogue," he said.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains uncertain, he said, expressing full support for the efforts toward a new summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

He called for attention to the threat of nuclear proliferation and ballistic missiles.

In the near term, New START, the nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and Russia that will expire in 2021, must be extended, he said. "We must work to address the heightened threat posed by ballistic missiles, and ensure a successful 2020 review of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons."