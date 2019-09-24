LINE

China aims to equip all communities with elderly-care facilities

2019-09-24

Senior residents play chess at a senior care center in Kunshan, East China's Jiangsu province, on Aug 26, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]

The Ministry of Civil Affairs has issued a guideline on promoting elderly care service consumption, proposing equipping all communities in China with elderly-care facilities by 2022.

Newly-built residential quarters should have elderly care service facilities and new facilities should be installed in old quarters through renovation or rental schemes, according to the guideline, which proposed 17 measures to meet elderly-care service demands.

A total of 2 million nursing personnel will be trained for the elderly care service by the end of 2022, it said.

