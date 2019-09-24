LINE

Fugitive duty crime suspect turns himself in

Li Lianchun, a fugitive duty crime suspect, has returned to China and turned himself in, an official source announced Tuesday.

He has also returned most of his illegal gains, according to a statement by an office in charge of fugitives and asset recovery under the central anti-corruption coordination group.

Li, formerly head of the Mishan Municipal People's Congress Standing Committee in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, is suspected of embezzling huge project funding alone or in collusion, the statement said.

He fled overseas in September 2013.

The procuratorate started an investigation into his case in April 2015. His case was transferred to the supervisory authority of Jixi after the supervisory system reform.

Li returned from his lost way and made the only correct choice, said the statement, adding his return again proves wherever they fled, corrupt officials cannot escape sanctions of the law.

