Trump says no meeting scheduled with Iran's Rouhani

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has no plan to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

When asked about any possibility of a meeting with Rouhani in New York this week, Trump said that no such meeting had been scheduled, but he never rule anything out.

"We'll see what happens. But we have nothing scheduled at this moment," he told media before meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

Also on Monday, Trump revealed that he would touch upon Iran in his speech at the General Assembly Tuesday morning.

Last week the Iranian Foreign Ministry ruled out the likelihood of any meeting between Rouhani and Trump during the UNGA in New York.

The United States accused Iran of being responsible for the attacks on oil production facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia earlier this month, which Tehran denied.

Washington on Friday announced the latest round of maximum pressure campaign against Tehran, including sanctions targeting Iran's central bank and its national development fund as well as the deployment of more U.S. military assets to the Gulf.