2 mortar rounds land near U.S. embassy in central Baghdad

2019-09-24 Xinhua

Two mortar rounds landed Monday in the perimeter of the U.S. embassy in central the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a police source said.

The attack took place before midnight when the two rounds rocked the heavily fortified Green Zone and the sirens was heard in the area, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The blast caused no casualties as they landed at empty area, the source said.

Iraqi militias frequently targeted the Green Zone which houses the U.S. embassy and some of the Iraqi government offices.

The attack came amid tensions between the United States and Iran. Enditem

