Universal health coverage at center of SDGs: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that universal health coverage is at the core of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Health for all is an investment in people, in their well-being and in healthy and prosperous societies. Universal health coverage has proved to be a catalyst for economic growth that benefits individuals, families, communities, businesses, and economies," he told a high-level meeting convened by the UN General Assembly.

"Good health is both an outcome and a driver of economic and social progress. That is why universal health coverage is at the center of the 2030 Agenda and is inseparable from all of our work on sustainable development, be it climate change, or gender equality, or indeed sustainable financing or zero hunger."

There is an urgent need to change the financing paradigm and to step up the pace of investment in universal health coverage, he said, adding that multi-stakeholder partnerships and innovative cross-sectoral investments will be essential to success.

But he stressed that making universal health coverage a reality by 2030 depends first and foremost on bold national leadership.

The high-level meeting was aimed to garner financial and political commitments from countries and sustain health investments. A political declaration on universal health coverage was adopted.

Guterres deplored the fact that half of the world's population lacks health coverage. "Everyone everywhere has the right to accessible, high-quality, affordable care that promotes physical and mental health, and addresses the needs of women and men, girls and boys, including during conflict and humanitarian crises. Shockingly, half of the world's people are still waiting to exercise that right."

The lack of universal health coverage has serious consequences for all of humanity, he warned.

Every year some 100 million people around the world are impoverished as a result of catastrophic health care expenses. Even when health care is available, it often fails to cover the full spectrum of human suffering. Mental health conditions cause enormous anguish to individuals and their loved ones. They have been neglected and stigmatized for too long, he noted.

"This injustice must stop. And weak health care systems also pose a risk that goes far beyond national borders," he warned.

Guterres asked world leaders to be champions of universal health coverage.