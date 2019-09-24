Global leaders at UN call for universal health care by 2030

World leaders on Monday called for universal health coverage (UHC), declaring that everyone has the right to enjoy the highest standard of physical and mental health.

The political declaration on universal health coverage was adopted by acclamation at a high-level meeting on the eve of the annual UN General Assembly General Debate.

The declaration "is the most comprehensive agreement ever reached on global health -- a vision for universal health coverage by 2030," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"This is a significant achievement that will drive progress over the next decade on communicable diseases including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, while addressing non-communicable disease and antimicrobial resistance through robust and resilient primary health care systems," he said.

"I saw firsthand the vital need for such systems when I met health workers and patients affected by the Ebola outbreak during my recent trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the UN chief said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO), said the declaration represents "a landmark for global health and development" as the world has 11 years left to make good on its sustainable development goal of good health and well-being.

Speaking on behalf of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Health Working Group, Wang Hesheng, deputy head of the National Health Commission of China, said: "APEC economies, through continuously strengthening health systems and promoting primary health care services, have made sustained and encouraging efforts to promote UHC and address health issues that threaten economic, trade, security and social development."

"We would like to reaffirm the important role of UHC in promoting human health and well-being, sustainable economic growth, inclusive social development, and poverty reduction," he said.

The Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS applauded the commitment of UN members to provide 1 billion more people with quality health services by 2023, adding that there is a critical need to engage civil society and communities in every aspect of universal health care in order to leave no one behind.

Countries must increase spending on primary health care by at least 1 percent of their gross domestic product if the world is to close glaring coverage gaps and meet health targets agreed in 2015, said a recent WHO report. It also warns that if current trends continue, up to 5 billion people will still be unable to access health care by 2030. Enditem