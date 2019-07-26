Beijing horticultural expo holds 'Chongqing Day' events

A series of events, collectively named "Chongqing Day," kicked off at the ongoing International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing on Thursday.

The events will introduce the economic development, local products, tourist attractions and culture of Chongqing.

The Chonqing Garden was also opened to the public, which displays the city's distinctive plant life and geological features. The garden will host 10 art performances with local characteristics.

An exhibition of intangible cultural heritage will also be held in the garden, featuring paper cutting, stone carving, wood carving and more.

The events will last until Saturday.