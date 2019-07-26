LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Mark Milley confirmed as next U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chair

1
2019-07-26 08:49:14Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The upper chamber voted 89-1 in favor of Milley's nomination, which President Donald Trump announced in December 2018.

Milley, 61, is to succeed Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, who will step down in September 2019 after finishing a four-year term as the nation's highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the president, secretary of defense, and National Security Council.

A four-star general, Milley assumed duty as chief of staff of the U.S. Army in August 2015 after serving as commander of the Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

He also served in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.

During his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Milley told lawmakers that he would not be "intimidated into making stupid decisions" and would give his best advice to the White House.

Milley's confirmation came two days after Mark Esper was confirmed and sworn in as secretary of defense, which ended a nearly seven-month period that the Pentagon had been without a Senate-approved chief. Enditem

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.