LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China to conduct national survey on students' health

1
2019-07-25 20:55:59Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China will carry out a national survey on students' physique and health in order to get a big picture of the health status and development trends of the younger generation.

Meanwhile, spot checks on the implementation of the national standards for students' physical health will also be launched, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with five other departments.

The survey and spot inspections, starting September, will be conducted among students aged between 6 and 22 at primary schools through universities across the country, it said.

A report on Chinese students' physical health is scheduled for release in the first half of 2020, according to the statement.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.