Lao leaders laud China-Laos railway construction progresses

Lao leaders spoke highly of the project progresses made by the Lao and Chinese builders when inspecting the China-Laos railway construction sites recently.

Pany Yathotou, politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party central committee and president of the National Assembly (NA) of Laos, leading an NA team, made an inspection tour to the Friendship Tunnel of the China-Laos railway on Saturday.

Pany expressed her appreciation to the project construction progresses and her gratitude to the hard work and contribution of Lao and Chinese engineers and workers.

During her inspection, Pany said both sides will abide by the spirit of good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners and develop together with the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party central committee and president of Lao Front for National Construction Xaysomphone Phomvihane also inspected the Boten station and Friendship Tunnel along the under-construction China-Laos railway on Wednesday, and fully appreciated the progresses having been made.

The China-Laos railway, with a length of over 414 km, links Mohan-Boten border gate in northern Laos and capital Vientiane. The operating speed on the route is designed at 160 km per hour.