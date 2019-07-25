LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China reports less labor rights violations in H1

1
2019-07-25 17:04:58新华网 Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China dealt with about 49,000 cases of labor rights violations in the first half of this year, down 25.2 percent from the same period last year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Thursday.

A total of 4.2 billion yuan (612.24 million U.S. dollars) in arrears was recovered and paid to about 443,000 workers.

China has strengthened efforts to deal with wages in arrears for migrant workers. Punishment for offenders has been increased.

The ministry will further eradicate wage debts, especially in the construction sector, and strengthen enforcement of labor rights laws, according to the ministry.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.