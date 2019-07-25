38 ancient tombs discovered in northeast China

Chinese archaeologists have discovered 38 ancient tombs dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The tombs were found in Shuijia Village in the city of Shenyang, the ancient capital, archaeologists with the provincial cultural relics and archaeological institute said.

A total of 460 items have so far been excavated, mainly burial objects and jewelry such as earrings, hairpins and buttons made of gold, silver and glass.

The tombs were built in the shape of a rectangle and contained wooden coffins, some with cremation pots inside. Experts believe they belonged to a family of the Qing Dynasty.

The excavation was conducted at the site last month.

Most of the skeletons unearthed in the tomb have suffered damage from rain and dirt, said Fu Yongping, an expert in charge of the archaeological project.

"Findings in the cemetery can help researchers understand the burial customs among residents living around the ancient capital during the Qing Dynasty," said Fu.