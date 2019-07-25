LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

38 ancient tombs discovered in northeast China

1
2019-07-25 16:07:09Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese archaeologists have discovered 38 ancient tombs dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The tombs were found in Shuijia Village in the city of Shenyang, the ancient capital, archaeologists with the provincial cultural relics and archaeological institute said.

A total of 460 items have so far been excavated, mainly burial objects and jewelry such as earrings, hairpins and buttons made of gold, silver and glass.

The tombs were built in the shape of a rectangle and contained wooden coffins, some with cremation pots inside. Experts believe they belonged to a family of the Qing Dynasty.

The excavation was conducted at the site last month.

Most of the skeletons unearthed in the tomb have suffered damage from rain and dirt, said Fu Yongping, an expert in charge of the archaeological project.

"Findings in the cemetery can help researchers understand the burial customs among residents living around the ancient capital during the Qing Dynasty," said Fu.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.