LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

1
2019-07-25 14:37:21Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Thursday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures for several regions in China.

Some parts of North China, South China, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Xinjiang and most areas between the Yellow River and the Huai River will see temperatures rise above 35 degrees Celsius, the NMC said on its website.

Temperatures in some provinces including Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Anhui and Hunan may reach up to 40 degrees Celsius, the observatory warned.

Affected by the high temperature, China's electricity generation made new highs on July 22 and 23, with the highest reaching 2.254 billion kilowatt-hours, up 376 million kilowatt-hours compared with the peak of last summer.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.