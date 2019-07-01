LINE

Two killed, five injured in highway crash in northern California

Two people were killed and five others injured in a wrong-way crash on Highway 24 in Orinda city of Contra Costa county, northern California, local KRON4 TV channel reported late Sunday.

The report quoted California Highway Patrol (CHP) sources as saying that a 35-year-old driver of a Saturn and his male passenger were heading eastbound in the westbound lanes between Fish Ranch Road and Wilder Road in Orinda city.

Their vehicle crashed head-on with a Toyota car going in the westbound direction on Highway 24. The Toyata car was driven by a 25-year-old driver, with four male passengers aboard.

The passenger in the Saturn was killed instantly and the driver died later from injuries at a hospital, police said.

All the five occupants of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and were treated at local hospitals. The Toyota driver was cleared after alcohol and drug tests.

Police suspected the driver of the Saturn was possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the time of accident, according to the TV report.

