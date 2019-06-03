LINE

Impact of trade frictions on China's capital markets generally controllable: offical

China-U.S. trade frictions did have an impact on China's capital markets, but the impact has been generally controllable, according to China's top securities regulator.

The recent performances of China's capital markets showed that such impact had already been absorbed, suggesting growing resilience, higher risk-resisting capability, improved market rationality and more effective market environment, Yi Huiman, head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission told Xinhua in an interview.

"We are confident of maintaining the stable and sound development of capital markets," he said, noting that solid fundamentals of China's economy kept unchanged.

Policy measures aiming to deepen reforms, expand opening-up and beef up the growth are being implemented and will help stabilize investors' expectations, Yi said.

With sound industrial chain and all kinds of production factors in place as well as a huge domestic market, China can maintain solid economic expansion for the long term, he said. "It would be irrational for any state or any leader to ignore a market with a population of nearly 1.4 billion."

The A-shares market has the foundation for stable and sound operation as the market value is at a historic low. In addition, leverage risks have been effectively curbed, while capital market reform has been accelerated and market opening-up expanded, he noted.

