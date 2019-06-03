LINE

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. hold talks over Korean Peninsula security situations

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul Monday over security situations on the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korea's defense ministry.

During the dialogue, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan shared their assessment on the recent Korean Peninsula security situations, confirming their commitment to support for the bilateral diplomatic efforts for the complete denuclearization of and the peace settlement on the peninsula.

Jeong and Shanahan agreed to strengthen close consultation and cooperation in various areas, including the sharing of information on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s nuclear and missile activities.

The defense chiefs expressed worry about the DPRK's recent launch of short-range missiles, which came after the second summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump ended with no agreement late in February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

On May 9, the DPRK launched two unidentified projectiles, which South Korea saw as short-range missiles, from an area in the northwestern region. It came five days after Pyongyang fired several short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast.

The Pentagon chief arrived here Sunday for a two-day visit after visiting Singapore to attend a regional security forum.

On the sidelines of the forum, Jeong and Shanahan held trilateral talks with Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya over the peninsula security situations.

