Our plant life: science, art and love

2019-05-26

Some couples work hand-in-hand. Many appreciate the beauty of the natural world. Few combine the two as romantically as Yu Feng and Chen Zhongyi: They have dedicated their lives to botanical science, art – and love.

Plants brought them together.

Yu is a professional botanical artist. Chen is a plant taxonomist, researcher and doctoral supervisor at the South China Botanical Garden (SCBG), China Academy of Sciences in Guangzhou.

Botanical paintings by Yu Feng

Botanical paintings by Yu Feng

Botanical paintings by Yu Feng

Botanical paintings by Yu Feng

They have been married for 47 years, growing with botanical research from the bright bloom of youth to their graying older years.

Chen Zhongyi and Yu Feng's wedding photo in 1972

Chen was first assigned to work at the former South China Institute of Botany (SCIB) in 1965. In 1972, 26-year-old Yu and 29-year-old Chen were married in Shanghai. Four years later, artistic designer Yu joined her husband at SCIB.

Chen Zhongyi and Yu Feng's photo album

