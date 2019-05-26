LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China's joining of the Hague Agreement under negotiation: NIPA

1
2019-05-26 08:51:24Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

China's National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA) is negotiating with the World Intellectual Property Organization on China's joining of the Hague Agreement, a Chinese official said Saturday.

Attending the opening of the 15th China (Wuxi) International Design Expo, NIPA director Shen Changyu said by joining the system, Chinese companies will enjoy easier access to the protection of industrial designs, so that Chinese designs and "Made in China" products can better integrate into the global market.

Hague Agreement for the international registration of industrial designs, a mechanism aimed at intellectual property protection, currently has 70 contracting parties around the world. An industrial design will be protected by all contracting parties through a single application.

China has been promoting the protection of industrial designs. The country saw 709,000 applications for industrial designs in 2018, compared with some 600 in 1985.

The 15th China (Wuxi) International Design Expo is scheduled to last from May 25 to 27. A design competition will be held during the expo.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.