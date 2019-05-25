Chinese mountaineers rescue Australian climber

Rescuers help the stranded Australian climber to a safe location on May 22 at an altitude of 7,300 meters on the northern slope of the Mount Qomolangma. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Tibetan alpine rescuers successfully rescued an Australian climber experiencing critical health problems at an altitude of 7,500 meters on the northern slope of Mount Qomolangma – known as Everest in the West – according to the Tibet Mountaineering Association.

The stranded climber was discovered Wednesday at 7 pm by a four-person mountaineering crew from the Tibet Himalaya Expedition Co on their way back from repair work.

On their journey they found the climber in a state of physical exhaustion, out of consciousness, and in critical condition.

The team reported the situation to Qomolangma Base Camp, and the liaison officer ordered the team to assist the climber's descent, also directing six other mountaineers to facilitate the rescue.

The climber was brought to an altitude of 7,028 meters Wednesday night, and for safety concerns, the team stayed one night at this location.

On Thursday morning the climber was then brought to a camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters, the association's general secretary, Pema Trinley, said.

The association sent ten locals and one riding yak for support, and the climber was transferred to the 5,200-meter base camp by 4 am Thursday. He was sent to Gyrong Port by midnight, which he left Friday morning in good condition, Trinley said.