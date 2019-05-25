Xi: Share planning with Brazil

President Xi Jinping meets with Brazilian Vice-President Hamilton Mourao in Beijing on Friday. （Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily）

Newly elected South American leaders see China as stable partner

China would like to have a shared planning process with Brazil to achieve coordinated development, President Xi Jinping said on Friday during a meeting with Brazilian Vice-President Hamilton Mourao at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Calling the two countries highly complementary, Xi said China welcomes Brazil's participation in the building of the Belt and Road.

He said China supports the prosperity and development of Brazil and believes that China-Brazil cooperation will produce great outcomes.

Xi asked Mourao to extend his sincere greetings to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who took office in January. China appreciates the efforts made by the new government to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

Xi noted that China and Brazil are the biggest developing countries in the Eastern and Western hemispheres, and both are important emerging markets. The two countries have a common wish and great potential for development, he said, adding that both countries are important forces for promoting a multilateral world.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 45 years ago, relations between China and Brazil have achieved fruitful outcomes, Xi said.

The president said it is a critical period for the two countries, and they should forge ahead, and each side should deem the other as a partner for development.

Xi called on the two countries to respect, trust and support each other in making the China-Brazil relationship a model for developing countries' cooperation and an important force in promoting world peace and progress.

The two countries should make further contributions to promoting a new type of international relationship and building a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

Mourao extended President Bolsonaro's greetings and best wishes, and delivered a letter from the Brazilian president to Xi.

The new Brazilian administration led by Bolsonaro attaches great importance to relations with China, Mourao said.

Brazil speaks highly of China's important contributions to promoting global economic growth and considers China to be a reliable and stable partner, he said.

Brazil would like to connect the country's investment partners plans with the Belt and Road Initiative and expand cooperation with China in areas including trade, technology and innovation, he said, adding that Brazil welcomes investment from China.

Mourao expressed gratitude for China's support for Brazil's hosting of the meeting of BRICS leaders. Brazil would like to enhance coordination with China under multilateral frameworks including BRICS, the WTO and the G20 to maintain multilateralism and the global trading system.