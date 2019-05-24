LINE

NCPA int'l theater festival 2019 to open with drama 'King Lear'

Suzuki Company of Toga from Japan will stage the drama "King Lear" at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing from June 6 to 8.

The drama will mark the opening of the NCPA International Theater Festival 2019 that will last until September 22. A total of 12 plays from home and abroad will be performed during the festival.

"King Lear" is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare. It depicts the gradual descent into madness of a king after he disposes of his kingdom by bequeathing his power and land to two of his three daughters in exchange for insincere declarations of love, bringing tragic consequences for all.

