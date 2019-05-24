LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods almost entirely borne by U.S. importers, says IMF study

1
2019-05-24 14:19:35Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

U.S. tariff revenue collected from levies on Chinese goods "has been borne almost entirely by U.S. importers," a study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has found.

The study, released on Thursday, said previously imposed tariffs have reduced trade between the United States and China, but "the bilateral trade deficit remains broadly unchanged."

The study also said some of the additional tariffs have been passed on to U.S. consumers, while others have been absorbed by importing firms through lower profit margins.

"Consumers in the U.S. and China are unequivocally the losers from trade tensions," the study said.

Earlier this month, the United States increased additional tariffs on 200 billion U.S. dollars' worth of Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent, and has threatened to raise tariffs on more Chinese imports.

In response, China has announced that it will raise additional tariffs on a range of U.S. imports from June 1, and "will fight to the end."

"A further increase in tariffs will likely be similarly passed through to consumers," the IMF study said.

"While the impact on global growth is relatively modest at this time, the latest escalation could significantly dent business and financial market sentiment, disrupt global supply chains, and jeopardize the projected recovery in global growth in 2019."

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.