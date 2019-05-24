LINE

Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit: officials

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Pakistan late Thursday on a two-day visit for talks on bilateral matters which are expected to focus on the heightened tension between Iran and the United States, officials said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said the Iranian foreign minister will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday.

"We believe the situation in the region is serious and needs to be addressed through dialogue by all parties. We expect all sides to show restraint, as any miscalculated move can transmute into a large-scale conflict," Faisal said at his weekly briefing.

He said Pakistan always supports dialogue and hopes that all issues should be settled peacefully and through engagement by all sides.

"If required, Pakistan is ready to play a constructive and positive role in this regard," the Pakistani spokesman said.

"Our position is very clear in this regard. Pakistan supports dialogue in all situations. If there is any problem, it should be resolved through peaceful dialogue and negotiations," Faisal said when asked about the Iran-U.S. tension.

