Indian PM thanks Pakistani counterpart for congratulation over poll victory

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for the latter's congratulatory message over his victory in the just-concluded general elections.

In one of his tweets, Modi said on Thursday "Thank you PM Imran Khan. I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region."

Earlier, Imran Khan congratulated Modi on his electoral victory.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Khan said in a tweet.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads with each other for the past several years. The situation escalated in February this year.

Modi announced on Thursday his BJP's victory in the just concluded 17th general elections.