LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Indian PM thanks Pakistani counterpart for congratulation over poll victory

1
2019-05-24 08:59:12Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for the latter's congratulatory message over his victory in the just-concluded general elections.

In one of his tweets, Modi said on Thursday "Thank you PM Imran Khan. I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region."

Earlier, Imran Khan congratulated Modi on his electoral victory.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Khan said in a tweet.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads with each other for the past several years. The situation escalated in February this year.

Modi announced on Thursday his BJP's victory in the just concluded 17th general elections.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.