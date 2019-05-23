Number of people becoming poor due to illness drops in Tibet

The number of people becoming poor due to illnesses in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has decreased by 51,000 to 12,000 from 2016 to 2019, as firm steps are being taken to battle poverty by improving healthcare work, a report showed Thursday.

The healthcare system for the rural and pastoral areas has been improved to cover all the rural and pastoral population in the region, according to the report released at a National Health Commission press conference.

A multi-channel medical security system that combines the healthcare system for rural and pastoral areas and other medical schemes has been put in place in Tibet, it said.

Under the system, the proportion of medical fees that need to be covered by the registered poor people are now more affordable for them, the report noted.