LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

'Chameleon cells' in blood cause metastasis: Italian study

1
2019-05-23 10:29:01Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

'Chameleon' cancer stem cells, the 'foundation' on which tumors grow, have been found to move from a main site to other organs through blood while changing their appearances to result in metastasis.

The first research study that isolated them in blood circulation was coordinated by biologist Elena Binda, director of the Cancer Stem Cells Unit of the IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza of San Giovanni Rotondo and scientific director of Istituto Angelo Vescovi.

It was published in the Ebiomedicine journal of the Lancet group.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.