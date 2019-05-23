18-year-old man in Australia charged after being found with bomb-making materials in backpack

An 18-year-old man in Australia has been charged by police after allegedly being found with bomb-making materials in Western Sydney.

According to New South Wales (NSW) State Police on Thursday, the man was stopped on Wednesday morning by transport command officers who were conducting a routine patrol.

"During a subsequent search of the man and his backpack, police located items which were consistent with the manufacture of an IED (improvised explosive device)," NSW Police said.

"Officers also located jewellery, a mobile phone case, and earphones. Further inquiries revealed the items had been stolen from a store in a nearby shopping center earlier in the day."

The man was charged with possessing an explosive with intent to injure, along with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and the possession of ammunition without licence. He is also facing two counts of larceny and malicious damage.

Formally refused bail Wednesday, the man will remain behind bars and is set to reappear in court next week.