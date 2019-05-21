Working multiple jobs can be depressing for moms: study

Working mothers who have more than one job have a higher risk of depression than those who don't, according to a study of the University of Michigan (UM) posted on its website on Monday.

To examine the relationship between working multiple jobs and poor mental health outcomes, UM researchers examined data on nearly 3,000 women in the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study.

The study enrolled mostly low-income mothers from 20 urban areas and surveyed them about past-year experiences, including job characteristics and depressive symptoms.

In the study, mothers were asked if they experienced a major depressive episode. Those who reported feeling depressed or an inability to enjoy things that were usually pleasurable were then asked a series of follow-up questions about more specific symptoms they experienced.

The study found that the association is strongest for those mothers who work more than one job and have a nonstandard work schedule, work at least 45 hours per week or have low earnings.

Working multiple jobs is linked to a 3-4 percentage points increase in the probability of depression among a sample of low-income working moms.

"There are two main reasons for holding multiple jobs," said Natasha Pilkauskas, an assistant professor at UM's Ford School. "The first is 'moonlighting' to change careers. The second and more common reason is due to economic strain, such as difficulty making ends meet or paying off debt."

"More research is needed to understand whether and how other policies, such as those regarding the minimum wage, worker protections from volatile schedules, child care assistance or public assistance, might be influencing multiple job holding and, in turn, mental health," Pilkauskas said.

Recent research has found that about 16 percent of mothers with young children held multiple jobs in the previous year and more than 16 million people in the United States reported a major depressive disorder in the past year.

The study has been published in Women's Health Issues.