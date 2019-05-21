Four dead, 87 injured after roof collapses at bar

The roof of a bar in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, named 0776Plus Club, collapsed early on Monday. Four people were killed and 87 were injured. (TANG HUIJI/FOR CHINA DAILY)

Four people died and 87 were injured when the roof of a bar collapsed early on Monday in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Three people were still trapped in the rubble on Monday, local authorities said.

Of the injured, one is in critical condition, eight have severe injuries and 53 have been discharged from hospital.

The search was continuing, but life detectors failed to find any vital signs, according to the Guangxi fire department.

Although there was rainfall through Monday, the rescue, which involved more than 200 firefighters, was not greatly affected, the department said.

The National Health Commission sent a six-member team of medical experts to guide treatment of the injured on site.

The bar owner has been held by the police, authorities said.

An employee who had been working in the bar told Beijing Youth Daily that a power failure preceded the collapse. The emergency lights were activated, but because it was raining, many people who intended to leave were forced to stay.

The worker said he only escaped to safety because he was near the entrance when the roof collapsed.

Lu Xinshe, Party secretary of the region, has urged the government to go all out to rescue the trapped and injured and to determine the cause of the collapse as soon as possible.

The bar - the 0776Plus Club - has floor space of 700 square meters on the top floor of a three-storey steel-framed building.

Long Hai, a customer who has been to the bar before said its opening in January was a small sensation.

"At that time we often saw its workers delivering leaflets promoting the bar's opening and touting its 20 million yuan ($2.9 million) price tag. I have been there once and the decorations and equipment are truly impressive," Long said.