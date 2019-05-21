LINE

President hails ties with Micronesia in greetings

2019-05-21

President Xi Jinping has congratulated David Panuelo on his election as president of the Federated States of Micronesia on behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese people and himself.

In a written message to Panuelo last week, Xi said that since the two countries established diplomatic ties 30 years ago they have respected and supported each other and gained fruitful outcomes in various fields.

He mentioned that last November the two nations agreed to lift their ties to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, featuring mutual respect and common development.

Xi said he considers relations with Micronesia as highly important.

He stands ready to work with Panuelo to take the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Micronesia to a new stage, and herald a new chapter of bilateral ties to deliver more benefits to the two countries and the two peoples, Xi said.

