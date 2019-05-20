U.S. Navy conducts exercises in Arabian Sea

The U.S. Navy announced Sunday that it had conducted training exercises in the Arabian Sea.

In a press release, the Navy said the exercises and training were conducted on Friday and Saturday with the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group in coordination with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Also taking part in the exercises were the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, both deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations in the Gulf.

The exercises included air-to-air training, steaming in formation and maneuvering, and establishing joint communications to rapidly enable a command and control environment, according to the Navy.

The exercises came amid increased tensions between the United States and Iran.

In an interview with Fox News that aired Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would not let Iran have nuclear weapons.

"I don't want to fight. But you do have situations like Iran, you can't let them have nuclear weapons -- you just can't let that happen," he told Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Washington has recently ratcheted up pressure against Tehran with a series of sanctions, designations and military threats, following a year-long campaign against Iran after U.S. exit from the landmark Iran nuclear deal last year.