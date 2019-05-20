Swimmers in Shanxi set Guinness World Record

A group of 536 swimmers from all over the country recently set a new Guinness World Record in the water in Yuncheng, North China's Shanxi province.

The swimmers, dressed in red and yellow, created the pattern of a huge Five-starred Red Flag while floating on the city's Salt Lake and held the pose for two minutes.

The activity was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's largest flag pattern made up of people on the water.

"I am quite excited to join in the activity," Xu Meijuan, a swimmer from South China's Guangdong province told the local media. "It is a good chance to enjoy the famous Salt Lake and express my love of my motherland."