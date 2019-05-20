LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Swimmers in Shanxi set Guinness World Record

1
2019-05-20 10:42:00chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

A group of 536 swimmers from all over the country recently set a new Guinness World Record in the water in Yuncheng, North China's Shanxi province.

The swimmers, dressed in red and yellow, created the pattern of a huge Five-starred Red Flag while floating on the city's Salt Lake and held the pose for two minutes.

The activity was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's largest flag pattern made up of people on the water.

"I am quite excited to join in the activity," Xu Meijuan, a swimmer from South China's Guangdong province told the local media. "It is a good chance to enjoy the famous Salt Lake and express my love of my motherland."

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.