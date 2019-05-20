One dead, 77 injured after bar collapse in SW China

One person has been confirmed dead and 77 others injured, after the roof of a night bar collapsed early Monday morning in the city of Baise, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Local police, fire and health departments sent 160 people for the search and rescue after the collapse happened at around 1 a.m.

Among the injured, 12 need further hospital treatment. None of them are in critical condition.

The research and cleaning is continuing, as rescuers suspected there are still people buried by the collapsed roof.

The bar with a space of 700 square meters is located on the top floor of a three-story steel-framed building.