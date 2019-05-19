LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Two more rescued after China iron mine flooding, six still trapped

1
2019-05-19 09:44:07CGTN Editor : Feng Shuang ECNS App Download

Two more people were rescued after an iron-ore mine flooded early Friday in northeast China's Heihe City, local authorities said.

Rescuers are still trying to reach six people trapped underground.

The incident took place at around 3:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday when 43 people were working underground at the mine in Xunke County of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local officials said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a collapse occurred while work was underway, leading to river water rushing into the mine.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.