Two more rescued after China iron mine flooding, six still trapped

Two more people were rescued after an iron-ore mine flooded early Friday in northeast China's Heihe City, local authorities said.

Rescuers are still trying to reach six people trapped underground.

The incident took place at around 3:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday when 43 people were working underground at the mine in Xunke County of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local officials said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a collapse occurred while work was underway, leading to river water rushing into the mine.