First set of specially designed stamps for Hangzhou Asian Games issued

First set of specially designed stamps for the 19th Asian Games was issued at Yongjin Park, east China's Hangzhou Westlake on Saturday, marking commemorative stamps of 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games was officially launched.

The set consists of a stamp and a stamp sheetlet. The emblem of the Hangzhou Asian Games was used as the main picture while the main sports stadium of Hangzhou Asian Games with modern architecture along Qiantang river in color blue and green was used in the attached map, symbolizing the theme of green hills, clean waters and dynamic city in Zhejiang.

In particular, this was the first time a set of specially designed stamps issued nationwide using AR technology. People only need to use Alipay to scan the stamp, the virtual scene and the real scene shot with cellphones will be successfully combined together through AR technology, "bringing the picture alive" by demonstrating three-dimensionally.

In the next few years, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee and China post will join together to issue a series of commemorative stamps and philatelic items. The main content will include those who can represent the theme elements of Hangzhou Asian Games, such as mascot, stadium and so on, supporting Hangzhou to host a great sports event.